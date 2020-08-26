e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Biker mowed down by brick-laden truck in Maloya

Biker mowed down by brick-laden truck in Maloya

The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A truck loaded with bricks ran over a 35-year-old motorcyclist near the government school in Maloya on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ramashankar of Jhujjarnagar in Mohali. He was a priest at a temple in Mohali’s Phase 6.

Police said Ramashankar was on his way on his motorcycle. As he reached the Maloya-Jhujjar Nagar turn, a truck hit him from behind and ran over him. The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

An injured Ramashankar was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station and the truck has been impounded by the police.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

