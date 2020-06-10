Boparai leading race for PSPCL posts, CM may take decision today

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:23 IST

Retired engineer-in-chief Hardeep Singh Boparai is leading the race for the posts of directors (distribution, and commercial) among the four names shortlisted by a high-powered committee headed by chief secretary.

A panel of chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh, principal secretary (power) Anirudh Tiwari, and power finance corporation chairman RS Dhillon selected four names from among 72 engineers who had applied for the said posts.

Apart from Boparai, who has been shortlisted for both posts, names of Ludhiana chief engineer DIS Grewal and his Jalandhar counterpart Gopal Sharma have also been shortlisted, sources said.

The file has been forwarded to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who also holds the charge of power department, for final selection. Sources said the CM will take a decision on Thursday.

Boparai is the son of late SGPC member Parkash Singh Gidderan Wali, who is considered very close to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. During the previous SAD-BJP tenure, Boparai served at different positions in Mohali. He retired as the engineer-in-chief on December 31, 2019. A powerful bureaucrat in chief minister’s office batted for Boparai during the selection, said sources.

Even though the incumbent director (distribution) NK Sharma, and director (commercial) OP Garg had also applied for the posts, but they didn’t find favour with the selection panel.

The government had advertised the posts of directors for generation, commercial, and distribution, in the PSPCL; besides director (technical) in the PSTCL. The selection of director (generation) and director (technical) of PSTCL will take place in next few days.

A total of 19 applications were received for the post of director (generation), 37 for director (commercial), 35 for director (distribution) of the PSPCL, while 25 applied for the post of director (technical) PSTCL.

PSPCL chairman also retired on June 6, but the government didn’t advertise the post. The charge has been given senior bureaucrat A Venu Prasad.

Box

The shortlisted ones

Director (distribution)

Hardeep Singh Boparai, DIS Grewal, Gopal Sharma

Director (commercial)

Hardeep Singh Boparai, Gopal Sharma, Jai Krishan Vaid