BSF guns down Pak intruder along border in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday night gunned down a Pakistani national when he allegedly intruded into the Indian territory in the Bharopal border outpost area of the Amritsar sector.

Officials said troops of the BSF’s 138 battalion guarding the international border opened fire at the man, in his mid-forties, when he crossed the zero line illegally around 10pm.

“In the darkness, the troops observed some suspicious movement. They challenged the intruder to stop but he did not pay any heed and kept on moving towards the barbed fence. Stop his further misadventure, the troops opened fire and he succumbed to bullet injuries,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

Also, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder while trying to cross over into the Indian territory through the Attari-Lahore railway track on October 16.

