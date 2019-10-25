e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

BSF guns down Pak intruder along border in Amritsar

Officials said troops of the BSF’s 138 battalion guarding the international border opened fire at the man

chandigarh Updated: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday night gunned down a Pakistani national when he allegedly intruded into the Indian territory in the Bharopal border outpost area of the Amritsar sector.

Officials said troops of the BSF’s 138 battalion guarding the international border opened fire at the man, in his mid-forties, when he crossed the zero line illegally around 10pm.

“In the darkness, the troops observed some suspicious movement. They challenged the intruder to stop but he did not pay any heed and kept on moving towards the barbed fence. Stop his further misadventure, the troops opened fire and he succumbed to bullet injuries,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

Also, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder while trying to cross over into the Indian territory through the Attari-Lahore railway track on October 16.

 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 22:56 IST

top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News