BSF seizes 7-kg heroin, 3 pistols after firing at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 13:42 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 7 kg of heroin after firing near the Metla border out post (BoP) along the India-Pakistan border in the Dera Baba Nanak sub division of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday morning.

Besides the contraband, personnel of the BSF’s 89th Battalion recovered three pistols and six magazines after a search of the area.

The incident took place at 6.15am when the personnel on patrol duty noticed suspicious movement between the barbed wire fence and zero line on the border, BSF officials said.

Head constable Pritam Singh and constable Gulab Singh opened fire on noticing two persons moving suspiciously near the fence from the Pakistan side. They fired 12 rounds but the suspects retreated, taking advantage of the dense fog, the officials said.

“The search operation of the area is on. So far, we have recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing about 7.3kg in all, and three pistols with magazines,” a BSF official said.

On December 21, Punjab Police recovered 11 hand-grenades, suspected to have been airdropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan, from a sugarcane field at Salach village near Dorangla town of Gurdaspur.

On December 22, the police seized an AK-47 rifle and 30 cartridges reportedly dropped by a Pakistani drone.