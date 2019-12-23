Capt hails Jharkhand poll results, calls it rejection of BJP’s divisive politics

chandigarh

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hailed the Congress-JMM-RJD victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls and termed it rejection of the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Welcoming the election results, the chief minister said the reversal of the ruling BJP’s fortunes which had begun earlier this year has taken another leap forward with the outcome of the polls in Jharkahnd.

The results had resoundingly crushed BJP’s ambitions of spreading its reach across the length and breadth of the country and paved the way for creation of a BJP-mukta Bharat, he added.

With the results, BJP’s divisive agenda had not only been exposed but had also been rejected outright by the people, said Captain Amarinder, adding that the mandate is the defeat of the ruling party’s communal politics.

The results coming at a time when a strong anti-BJP wave was sweeping the nation, as manifested in the widespread public protests against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) of the central government, the Jharkhand results validate the Congress party’s secular agenda, said the chief minister.

People want development and progress, in the backdrop of constitutional ethos of unity in diversity; they do not want to be divided by vested interests in the name of religion, Amarinder said, adding that the BJP had patently failed to read the people’s mood and pulse.