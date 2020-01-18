e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Carrying banned injections lands Uttar Pradesh man in jail for 12 years

Was caught with 50 vials of pheniramine maleate and another 50 of buprenorphine in March 2018

chandigarh Updated: Jan 18, 2020 01:12 IST
The court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjiv Joshi also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Chetan Rana, a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
A 20-year-old man arrested with 100 vials of banned injections in 2018 was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a district court on Friday.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sanjiv Joshi also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Chetan Rana, a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Rana was booked under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on March 1, 2018.

According to the FIR, a police team was on patrolling duty near the garbage dumping ground in Dadumajra. They were patrolling on foot around 6.30pm. As they reached the nearby stadium, they saw one man with a white polythene bag. On noticing the cops, the man got nervous and sped up his gait.

He was stopped on the basis of suspicion, and on inspection, 50 vials of pheniramine maleate (10ml each) and another 50 of buprenorphine (2ml) were recovered from the polythene. When questioned, he could neither produce any permit nor any licence. Therefore, the man was identified as Chetan Rana and booked under the NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.

