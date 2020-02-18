e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2020: Chemistry exam revision made easy

CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2020: Chemistry exam revision made easy

Students should not only study chemistry thoroughly to get good grades in boards, but also to clear competitive exams in future.

chandigarh Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2020. (HT file)
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 chemistry examination will be conducted on March 7. Students should not only study chemistry thoroughly to get good grades in boards, but also to clear competitive exams in future. Chemistry is considered a scoring subject. It is conducted in two parts –– theoretical (70 marks) and practical (30 marks). Here are some tips for the chemistry exam:

Weightage

Sections having higher weightage should be completed first. For example, organic chemistry carries 28 marks, so it should be studied with utmost attention. it is considered a difficult section. after organic, students should take up physical chemistry, which carries 23 marks. inorganic chemistry carries 19 marks and is a theoretical section.

Important topics

While studying chemistry, focus on topics such as solutions, electrochemistry, chemical kinetics, p-block elements, d and f-block elements and aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids.

IUPAC names of compounds

Write and remember the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) name of compounds. For example, IUPAC name of C4H10 is Butane. IUPAC names play key role in organic chemistry.

Numerical questions

Students should practice numerical questions seriously as they are generally based on direct formulae. Numerical questions are asked from topics like solutions, chemical kinetics and surface chemistry.

Name reactions

Pay special attention to name reactions such as Williamson, Wolff-Kishner, Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky, Clemmensen reduction.

Revision

Revise all the topics more than once, especially important ones. If you take the exam without revision, you could mess up some names or reactions.

Previous years’ questions

Go through previous years’ questions and model test papers. Stick to the National Council of Educational Research and Training(NCERT) textbook for preparation,it covers the whole syllabus.

Understand concepts

If you have a basic understanding of concepts, you will be able to answer high order thinking skill questions. This will improve your chances of scoring above 60 out of 70.

