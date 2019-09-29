Centre releases Rs 27 cr for Sultanpur Lodhi smart city project

chandigarh

: The Centre has released the first advance installment, amounting to Rs 27.11 crore, from funds earmarked for Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project, slated for launch on the historic occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The estimated cost of the project under the Smart Cities Mission, amounts to Rs.271.11 cr, and is to be shared equally by the Government of India and the state government. The fun is scheduled to be released in three installments in the ratio of 20:40:40.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh will launch a series of long-term development projects for the several towns and regions associated with the founder of the Sikh faith during the anniversary celebrations. The Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project is the most prominent of them all.

In its letter to the state government, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs has said the sanction will be regulated according to the provision of GFR 2017, and the amount is to be used as a tied grant, to be kept as a separate city level grant. The project is stipulated to be completed in a maximum of three years. The third installment will be released on furnishing of utilisation certificates for at least 75% of the composite share of central and Punjab government, said an official spokesperson.

The project, among other projects approved by national implementation committee, was constituted last November by the PM under chairmanship of then Union home minister Rajnath Singh to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

