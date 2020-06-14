e-paper
Chandigarh BJP chief discusses civic issues with residents’ associations welfare federation

A memorandum related to problems of various RWAs was handed to Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:01 IST
President of Chandigarh’s BJP unit, Arun Sood, addressed civic issues of various sectors in a meeting with Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) members at BJP office in Sector 33 on Sunday. Representatives of around 50 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) were present and seated at a six feet distance to maintain social distancing.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri addressed the gathering spoke on revising collector rate and reduction of lease hold to freehold conversion charges.

He said a ratio of 60 :40 should be maintained while deputing officials from other states and should only be exercised if officials from the UT Cadre are not available, as being practiced in other UTs.

Puri also demanded that no election should be conducted in the city till March 31 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A memorandum related to problems of various RWAs was also handed to Sood. The issues included recarpeting of roads, supply of clean drinking water with proper pressure and cleaning of road gullies.

Other problems included harassment of house owners over the PG issue, inadequate staff and doctors in Sector 48 government hospital, shifting of the Dadu Majra garbage plant and privatisation of electricity in Chandigarh.

Sood reassured CRAWFED that he will look into the issues. He said that Chandigarh that must get its own cadre officials on major government posts to ensure timely decisions of major problems faced by residents.

He also briefed CRAWFED officials that an advisory body under home ministry will be constituted soon for immediate redressal of issues of the city with ten members from the city including most senior government officials .

