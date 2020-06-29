e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Congress protests against fuel hike

Chandigarh Congress protests against fuel hike

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress supporters protesting against the fuel price hike at the Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh on Monday.
Congress supporters protesting against the fuel price hike at the Sector 17 plaza in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

Up in arms against the recent fuel hike, Chandigarh Congress staged a protest against the central government in Sector 17 on Monday.

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal and local party chief Pardeep Chhabra lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, saying it has “betrayed the trust of people” of India.

Bansal said despite a sharp decrease in crude oil prices, petrol and diesel prices in the country have skyrocketed. “BJP leaders who used to create ruckus during the UPA regime, are now strangely silent and nowhere to be seen because they have no explanation for the rising fuel prices,” he said.

Chhabra said crude oil prices during the UPA rule were almost 60% higher than they are today, but the Modi government is levying so many taxes that the public has to pay exorbitant prices as no benefit is being passed on to them.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In