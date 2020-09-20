Chandigarh Covid tally crosses 10,000 mark in 186 days

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:21 IST

With 286 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, the infection count has crossed 10,000 mark in Chandigarh. Also, four people succumbed to the virus.

As many as 10,082 people have tested positive in the Union Territory so far, of whom 7,138 have recovered and 120 died, leaving 2,821 active cases. Three deaths of Covid-19 patients have been attributed “to other reasons”, which include suicide.

Those who died include a 45-year-old man from Sector 25, who had severe acute respiratory infection, hypertension and seizure disorder, and a 48-year-old man from Raipur Khurd with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The other two were elderly men, aged 66 and 72, from Sector 56 and Ram Darbar, respectively, who too had comorbidities.

Of those who tested positive on Sunday, 177 are men and 109 women. Meanwhile, 372 people were discharged, including the asymptomatic ones who completed 10 days in home isolation.

According to recent projections made by the ministry of health and family welfare using mathematical modelling, the number of Covid-19 cases are expected to reach around 15,000 by mid-October. Given than on an average 1,000 cases are being added every three days in the past couple of weeks and there is no let-up in sight, this grim milestone could be reached earlier.

Panchkula count goes past 5,000 cases

The neighbouring Panchkula district, too, reached another grim milestone, as 133 positive cases took its Covid-19 tally past 5,000 on Sunday.

A total of 5,060 cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 1,378 are active. As many as 3,597 people have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 64 after two more women, including a 91-year-old, succumbed to the virus.

The elderly woman was a resident of Sector 9. The other woman, aged 65, was from Rally village in Sector 12 and suffered from diabetes.

Death toll in Mohali reaches 161

With four more people losing battle against Covid-19 in Mohali, the toll has gone up to 161 in the district. Also, 134 fresh cases were reported, taking the count to 8,362.

Those who died on Sunday include three men, aged 40, 65 an 75, from Behda, Balongi and Ramput Sania village, respectively, and a 46-year-old woman from Dhakoli.

Among the fresh cases, Mohali city reported 49, followed by 24 in Kharar, 23 in Dhakoli and 20 in Gharuan. Meanwhile, 112 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases and recoveries to 2,635 and 5,566, respectively.