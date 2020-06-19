Chandigarh education department plans to hold admission process for 2020-21 online

chandigarh

The Chandigarh education department is planning to conduct admissions to the academic year of 2020-2021 for all classes completely online.

The decision was taken in order to ensure social distancing amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the city, not to mention the fact that schools are still closed.

There are 114 government schools in Chandigarh in which over 1 lakh students are already enrolled.

Confirming the development, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director school education, said a proposal regarding the same was on the table and will be finalised within a day or so. “We are planning to hold the admissions process online this time. We will display the total number of seats that are vacant in each class, and the parents will have to fill in an online form, after which counseling will be held,” he said.

“We might release a circular tomorrow or day after as and when it’s finalised,” he added.

Brar also informed that for the parents who cannot access online forms, the admission forms will also be available at various government schools.

A teacher of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, said, “We have been instructed that if any parent comes to the school to get the child admitted, we have to provide them admission forms ensuring social distancing. In schools, 25% of staff is already present, along with principals. All of us are working to ensure the admission process goes smoothly.”

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the government schools cannot deny admission to any child between the age of 6 to 14 till class 8. However, there are certain regulations. Children can seek admission in only those schools that are in their neighborhood as per the neighbourhood policy under the RTE.

Moreover, multiple parents of children studying in the city’s private schools have approached the education department regarding switching of schools amid job losses and high fee of private schools. Sources have said the department, too, has decided to hold a special admission campaign for all such parents. The same would be advertised in the month of July.