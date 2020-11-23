e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Housing Board employee booked for duping city man of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of providing flat

Chandigarh Housing Board employee booked for duping city man of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of providing flat

Police didn’t clarify when the incident had taken place or what the accused person’s designation was at CHB

chandigarh Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The police have registered a case against an employee of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for duping a man of ₹4.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a CHB flat in Sector 49.

Kulbir Singh of Sector 46 alleged that Joginder of Zirakpur, who worked for CHB, had promised him a flat in Sector 49 for which he had given him ₹4.5 lakh in advance. But Joginder was unable to get the flat after which he allegedly gave him a cheque of the same amount that was dishonoured. Kulbir said that afterwards, the accused stopped taking his calls.

Police didn’t clarify when the incident had taken place or what Joginder’s designation was at CHB, which they said they will ask Kulbir during investigation.

A case was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest has been made.

top news
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In