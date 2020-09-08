e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC launches five e-governance services

Chandigarh MC launches five e-governance services

Residents will be able to access from the comfort of their home online booking of community centres, submission of property tax, grievance redressal, online building plan approval system, and more

chandigarh Updated: Sep 08, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav launched the services and said these will add to the ease of management of various municipal works along with improving staff efficiency.
Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav launched the services and said these will add to the ease of management of various municipal works along with improving staff efficiency.(HT FILE)
         

Five e-governance services—legal case management, apni mandi and day market, public relations, sports and cultural branch and agenda management—were launched by the municipal corporation on Monday.

Various stakeholders such as municipal officers, mandi contractors and retailers will be able to coordinate online and in a smooth manner, view the status of applications/requests, making the system more transparent and efficient.

Mayor Raj Bala Malik and MC commissioner KK Yadav launched the services and said these will add to the ease of management of various municipal works along with improving staff efficiency.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “E-governance project is being implemented by Chandigarh Smart City Limited for 28 municipal services, which upon implementation will facilitate the municipal staff and the citizens of Chandigarh.”

With their implementation, citizens will be able to access the services from the comfort of their home such as water and sewage connections, online booking of community centres, submission of the property tax, grievance redressal, online building plan approval system, etc.

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In