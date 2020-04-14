e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh PGI to inject hope with plasma therapy trials in critical Covid patients

Chandigarh PGI to inject hope with plasma therapy trials in critical Covid patients

The trials will take place with permission of patients, and will include those who have completed 28 days of recovery

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 00:18 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to start convalescent plasma therapy for Covid patients, wherein blood plasma from those who have recovered from the infection will be infused into critical patients.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said: “PGI is planning to start a trial of blood plasma therapy, wherein plasma from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient will be taken and its anti-bodies transfused into another critically ill patient. This will boost the patients immune system which could help fight the virus.”

He said paper work for the therapy has been started and they will soon begin trials.

Explaining the therapy, a doctor from PGI’s blood transfusion department, not wishing to be named, said, “We all know that a recovered patient has developed antibodies. In this trial, blood plasma will be taken from one who has recovered from Covid. This plasma, which is expected to contain antibodies specific to the novel coronavirus, will be transfused into a critically sick patient to boost recovery.”

He said only those patients will be included in the plasma therapy trial who have completed 28 days of recovery and it cannot be done without their permission.

He said trials for the investigational new drug will begin after taking due clearances. “We are making a project proposal to be sent to drug controller general of India (DCGI) for clearance. Apart from this, the Indian council of medical research (ICMR) has also sought entries from hospital that wish to start the trial. We, too, will also write to ICMR,” he said.

It will take at least two weeks to get all clearances, he added. “The four departments – internal medicine, blood transfusion, virology and preventive and social health – are working together for this. We are positive this therapy will help critically ill patients,” he said.

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
Bernie Sanders endorses former rival Joe Biden for president
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Sufficient medicines, medical devices, including HCQ available in India: Centre
Sufficient medicines, medical devices, including HCQ available in India: Centre
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news