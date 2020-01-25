e-paper
Chandigarh RLA e-auction: Pvt firm buys ‘0001’ for ₹4.62 lakh

Acme Builders Pvt Ltd made the highest bid to secure the number.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 25, 2020 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Vehicle number ‘0001’ of CH01-CA series fetched the highest bidding price of ₹4.62 lakh against its reserve price of ₹50,000 at the e-auction of fancy numbers conducted by the local Registering and Licensing Authority.

Acme Builders Pvt Ltd made the highest bid to secure the number.

The RLA conducted auction of the new CH01-CA series, along with left over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series — CH01-BZ, CH01-BY, CH01-BX, CH01-BW, CH01-BV, CH01-BU, CH01-BT and CH01-BS from January 22 to 24.

Number “CH01-CA-0005” received the bidding price of ₹2.8 lakh against the reserve price of ₹30,000 followed by “CH01-CA-0003”, which was auctioned for ₹2.55 lakh against the reserve price of ₹30,000.

Fancy numbers 0007 and 0009 in CH01-CA series went for ₹1.72 lakh each against reserve price of ₹30,000, 0004 for ₹1.68 lakh against reserve price of ₹30,000, 0008 fetched ₹1.6 lakh against reserve price of ₹30,000, while 0010 was bought for ₹1.34 lakh against the bidding price of ₹30,000.

Only those who have purchased vehicles at a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction after submitting the sale letter, which is Form Number 21, Aadhaar card and Chandigarh address proof.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment. The result of the auction has been put on the RLA website, and the successful bidders will also be informed through SMS and e-mail.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought it from CH-01-AP series for ₹26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price paid for the fancy number.

