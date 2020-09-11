Chandigarh’s Covid tally crosses 7,000 mark

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:27 IST

With 305 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases in Chandigarh went past the 7,000 mark on Friday. The Union Territory also recorded three casualties, taking the toll to 83.

As many as 7,292 cases have surfaced so far, of which 2,606 (35%) are active. Also, with 269 people being discharged, the number of those cured has risen to 4,600.

The pandemic has been surging with 40% cases reported in just 11 days this month. Among those dead is an 83-year-old woman from Sector 32, who had diabetes and hypertension. The other two, men aged 68 and 59, from Sectors 48 and 50, respectively, also had pre-existing health problems

Kharar SDM tests +ve, Mohali count past 6K

Kharar subdivisional magistrate Himanshu Jain is among 204 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Friday, taking the district’s tally past 6,000. Also, one more person succumbed to the virus while 271 were discharged after being cured.

The district has reported 6,060 cases so far, of which 2,067 remain active. While 3,867 people have recovered, 126 have died.

The patient whose death was confirmed on Friday has been identified as a 66-year-old woman from Nayagaon, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

Meanwhile, confirming that the Kharar SDM’s report has come positive, civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said he is in home isolation. “Most people who tested positive today are asymptomatic,” he said. Among the fresh cases, 79 are from Mohali city, 36 from Dhakoli, 35 from Gharuan and 27 from Kharar.

Steepest single-day surge in Panchkula

With 180 fresh cases, Panchkula district recorded its steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 infections. Also, two people died of the virus on Friday, taking the toll to 40.

They have been identified as a 47-year-old woman from Sector 4 and a 60-year-old woman from Sector 20. Both had comorbidities.

The district has reported 3,812 cases to date, of which 2,508 have recovered and 1,264 are still active.

Amid the surge, the deputy commissioner has advised health workers to “behave properly” with Covid-19 patients and provide them better facilities in government hospitals. Also, a committee has been constituted to ensure proper care of patients in home isolation via a common control room.