Chandigarh’s GMCH-32 to sanitise all entrants’ hands

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 01:38 IST

All persons seeking entry at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will have to sanitise their hands before entering the hospital building, authorities have ordered.

Among the slew of measures to break any possible chain of Covid-19, the hospital has started distributing sanitisers to the employees deployed at entry posts. “Every entrant will have to sanitise their hands before entering the hospital, which has six entry points,” hospital spokesperson Anil Kumar Moudgil said.

Security guards posted at the hospital will make sure that every patient and attendant will have their hand sanitised before entering the hospital, an official added.

More than 2,500 patients register at the outpatient department everyday on average.

Besides, the hospital has also suspended biometric attendance system. Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, and Mental Health Institute, Sector 32, have also stopped the punch-in system.

GMCH-32 has also decided to sanitise all the surfaces of the public dealing patient care areas which include OPDs, emergency and other patient areas.

“The hospital is going to start sanitising of the surface areas which come in contact with the public dealing patient care,” Dr BS Chavan, director-cum-principal has ordered.

Two senior doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital-32 and are under self-quarantine. The two are senior faculty members working in the anesthesia and microbiology departments and have recently returned from the Covid-19 affected countries. The government advisory has called for 14-day home quarantine for those returning from affected countries.