e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin antibody testing

Chandigarh’s PGIMER to begin antibody testing

As per the advisory of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the UT administration is using only the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method of Covid testing.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Professor Ratti Ram Sharma, head of the transfusion medicine department, said that the tests will be required for sorting out eligible donors.
Professor Ratti Ram Sharma, head of the transfusion medicine department, said that the tests will be required for sorting out eligible donors.(HT FILE)
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has received kits for conducting antibody testing of recovered patients to diagnose the presence of antibodies in their plasma for potential donation.

Professor Ratti Ram Sharma, head of the transfusion medicine department, said that the tests will be required for sorting out eligible donors. “Evidence so far suggests that the antibodies disappear quickly in asymptomatic cases. The only difference now will be that the antibody test will give us confidence about their presence in the recovered patients.”

“This kind of testing will not be used for detection of infection,” he added.

As per the advisory of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the UT administration is using only the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method of Covid testing.

PLASMA CENTRE OPENED IN PANCHKULA

Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday inaugurated Haryana’s fifth plasma centre here in Panchkula.

The opening of the centre officially heralds the beginning of plasma donation in the district. What’s more, a shopkeeper of Rajiv Colony voluntarily donated plasma on the first day.

Gupta said that the number of Covid infected patients had increased in the district in the last few days. “Till now the treatment was done with oxygen and steroid systems, but these are not effective in the treatment of severely-ill patients. Plasma therapy is needed,” he said.

According to Dr Saroj Aggarwal, a consultant at civil hospital, an antibody called Copla remains in the body even after a person has been cured, which can then be used for another patient even after 28 days. Plasma will be kept at the centre at a temperature of minus 40 degrees. The sample can be used for one year.

An official statement mentioned that this treatment will be given free in government hospitals.

top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor
Politics of pressure will not work, says Rajasthan governor
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In