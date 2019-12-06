Chandigarh’s Shobhna Pathania gets Florence Nightangle Award

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:03 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the National Florence Nightingale Nurse Award on Shobhna Pathania, a nurse at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

She was among the 36 nurses from various states and union territories, who were presented the award, at a function organised by the Indian Nursing Council in New Delhi.

Shobhna Pathania is a nurse at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, the awards were instituted by the Union health ministry in 1973 to recognise the meritorious services of nursing personnel working in central, state government and UT heath institutions, besides private, missionary and voluntary organisations.

The award comprises ₹50,000 in cash, a certificate and a medal. The council is also going to produce a documentary film on each awardee.

“Pathania was nominated for her dedication towards work and extraordinary performance,” said Dr G Dewan, director, health services, UT.