e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh saw wettest June since 2013

Chandigarh saw wettest June since 2013

According to IMD data, bulk of the rain was recorded before premonsoon showers began on June 21

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh is expected to receive 107% of the normal rainfall during the monsoon.
Chandigarh is expected to receive 107% of the normal rainfall during the monsoon.
         

With 170.3mm rain, this June was the wettest since 2013, according to records available with the India Meteorological Department.

“Even before the monsoon arrived, there had been a confluence of western disturbances with low-lying easterly winds that led to higher rainfall that usual,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh. “The city is expected to receive 107% of the normal rainfall during the monsoon (June to September).”

According to the data, bulk of the rain was recorded before premonsoon showers began on June 21. Only 35.3mm rain has been recorded since then.

Hindustantimes

RAIN TO RETURN AT WEEKEND

After an early declaration of monsoon on June 24, there has been a lull recently. Officials said the system has weakened in the northwestern region of the country, but is likely to become stronger from Saturday onwards. “Light rain is likely from Saturday night,” said the weatherman.

Maximum temperature went up from 36.3°C on Tuesday to 36.5°C on Wednesday. Minimum temperature went up from 28.1°C to 29.8°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 36 and 38 degrees while minimum temperature will be around 28 to 30 degrees.

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In