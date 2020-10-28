e-paper
Chandigarh schools reopening on Nov 2 to follow staggered timings

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school from 9am to 11.30am, while those of Classes 9 and 11 from 12pm to 2.30pm

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Schools in Chandigarh have been asked to follow staggered timings for Classes 9 to 12 as they prepare to reopen for regular teaching from November 2.

In the directions issued by the district education officer (DEO) to the heads of schools on Wednesday, students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school from 9am to 11.30am, while those of Classes 9 and 11 from 12pm to 2.30pm.

This is only for students voluntarily wishing to attend school while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), while others will continue to take online classes.

Written consent of parents to send their wards to schools will be taken by schools before or on the day of reopening and it will be valid unless withdrawn by parents. School heads have been directed to prepare a schedule to enable teachers to take both online and offline classes from school.

Classroom teaching was suspended following the Covid pandemic earlier this year. Under Centre’s Unlock guidelines, students of Classes 9 to 12 returned to schools last month, but only for academic consultations on voluntary basis.

