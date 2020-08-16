Chandigarh set to launch intelligent transport system for local buses

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:14 IST

With the trial run over, the Intelligent Transport System that will provide live status of bus movement besides their arrival and departure timings on commuters’ phones as well as display boards at bus shelters is ready to be operationalised in Chandigarh.

In the first phase, 100 buses have been integrated with the smart system, said Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport, adding that: “We are expecting to launch services under this system this week.” The transport department is awaiting final approval and date of inauguration from the UT administrator’s office. The mobile app for passengers, which is integrated with the system, has been developed.

After the work on both the software and hardware components of the system was completed in early March, the final trials were started. The trials were to be completed by March 18, and the system was to be launched on April 1. However, with the Covid-19 lockdown delayed the trials and launch.

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking has around 400 buses in its local fleet. Of these, only about 150 are running these days owing to the pandemic.

The World Bank-sponsored project, costing the administration around ₹25 crore, aims to modernise the transport system, wherein the estimated time of arrival (ETA) of buses will be shown on electronic boards at bus shelters. Real-time information about buses will also be available on a mobile application. CTU services will be upgraded with IT-enabled solutions as well.

A primary control station will keep track of all buses though global positioning system (GPS) and monitor them under a planned system. Bus depots will be linked to the primary control station via local area network (LAN) connections and bus drivers will be provided with SMS facility to inform about their leaves that will be monitored by the central system.

The department will also shortly start work on the construction of a control centre for the system at the Inter State Bus Terminus in Sector 43. Tenders for the work have been floated.

SMART FEATURES

Estimated time of arrival of buses will be shown on electronic boards at bus shelters

Real-time information about bus movement will be available on a mobile application

A primary control station will keep track of all buses though GPS and monitor them under a planned system

CTU services will be upgraded with IT-enabled solutions as well