e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Youth Congress protests near MP Kirron Kher’s house, demands postponement of JEE, NEET exams

Chandigarh Youth Congress protests near MP Kirron Kher’s house, demands postponement of JEE, NEET exams

The party members led by state president Luv Kumar attempted to march towards Kher’s residence, but were stopped by the police on the Sector 7/8 dividing road.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police arresting Youth Congress leaders who were going to protest outside MP Kirron Kher’s residence on the Sector 7/8 dividing road in Chandigarh on Thursday.
Police arresting Youth Congress leaders who were going to protest outside MP Kirron Kher’s residence on the Sector 7/8 dividing road in Chandigarh on Thursday.(RAVI KUMAR/HT)
         

Demanding the postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), the Chandigarh Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday near MP Kirron Kher’s Sector-7 house.

The party members led by state president Luv Kumar attempted to march towards Kher’s residence, but were stopped by the police on the Sector 7/8 dividing road. Some of the party members were arrested including state general secretary Ashish Gajnavi, Janu Malik, Sukhdev Singh, Vinayak Bangiya, Ravi Parashar, Dheeraj Gupta, Narinder Gandhi, and Ashu Chaudhary.

Luv Kumar said, “The pandemic is spreading fast. We demand that the central government should postpone these exams in the best interest of the students. Putting the lives of millions of students at risk is not necessary.”

top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
‘Jammu and Kashmir, 9 states account for 89% of Covid-19 deaths’: Govt
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Told to go slow on Covid-19 tests, alleges Delhi minister. Centre responds
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can be held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In