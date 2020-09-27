CHB’s IT Park housing scheme: UT may build EWS flats on different site

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 01:01 IST

As part of the proposed Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) general housing scheme to come up at the IT Park, the UT administration may construct the mandatory flats for the economically weaker sections (EWS) on another site.

The project is planned on 17 acres on two sites at the IT Park, and will comprise 784 flats, offering four, three and two bedrooms, besides facilities such as a swimming pool and gym.

Initially, CHB had planned to construct 1,100 flats, but their number was reduced on the directions of the urban planning department.

“Shifting EWS flats to another site will increase the number of flats to be offered on sale to the general public,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity.

“The urban planning department has been tasked with the preparation of the proposal after examining similar provisions available in the Punjab policy regarding EWS flats in government housing projects,” the official said.

After the department’s recommendations, a detailed plan will be prepared by CHB in this regard. The proposal will also be presented before the administrator’s advisory council, the official added.

Notably, in every project – government or private – a portion of the units or land has to be reserved for EWS.

Approved by the administrator last month, the IT Park Housing Scheme is likely to be floated by the end of this year or early next year. CHB is awaiting environment clearance for the project, even as the flats’ pricing has also to be finalised.

According to CHB officials, the flats will be priced based on the current collector rates, and will likely cost higher than its existing housing projects.

In 2015, the board got back 123 acres of prime land from Parsvnath Developers, and decided to develop residential housing there on 20 sites after it couldn’t get buyers for the land. Around 7 acres have also been earmarked for flats for the officers of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. This project comprises EWS flats as well.