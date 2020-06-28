e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University organises online session with sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak

Chitkara University organises online session with sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak

Gadanayak is the first director general of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Chandigarh Department of fine arts, Chitkara University, organised ‘Kala Samwad’- an interactive online session with sculptor, academician and administrator Adwaita Gadanayak.

Gadanayak is the first director general of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.

He shared his journey as an artist during the online session and spoke about the importance of nature as a teacher, guide and healer in the life of an artist. He shared various instances where he has taken inspiration from nature to develop his own artistic vision.

During the question-answer session, students and faculty members asked about the importance of material in sculpture and how teaching pedagogies should adopt new technology during the lockdown.

Gadanayak appreciated the initiative taken by Chitkara University to promote art and culture.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks.

