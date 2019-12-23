Clear stand on CAA, Mann tells SAD

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:31 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is playing double game on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the party should clear its stand on the new citizenship law.

After attending recent Parliament session, Mann reached his Sangrur office on Monday and claimed that he had opposed the CAA and voted against the bill in the Parliament but the SAD chief and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal voted in its favor in Lok Sabha.

“Even Akali MPs voted in favor of the bill in Rajya Sabha. However, after returning to Punjab, Sukhbir demanded that Muslims should be included in the Act,” said Mann.

SAD chief has adopted policies of his father Parkash Singh Badal who often played double games. Senior Badal had made compromises with the Centre for political gains but made different statements in Punjab.

“However, now people have become aware and Akali Dal has to clarify their stance on the citizenship law,” the AAP MP added.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann said that the BJP government is dividing the nation on communal lines and targeting single religion.

“The people of the country seek jobs and respite from inflation. However, the government is busy introducing anti-constitution laws. Poll trends from Jharkhand clearly show that people have rejected the BJP where the elections were conducted after NRC and CAA. The ruling party has faced defeat in five states so far,” said Mann.

AAP state chief also said that the Congress government has failed to generate jobs but has been making statements on poor economy of the state.

“Three years have elapsed but the chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal have failed to revive economy. When they have not given jobs, smart phones and complete debt waiver, where did they spent the money?” asked Mann.