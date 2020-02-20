CM orders AI-enabled CCTVs, live wire fencing for state jails

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:44 IST

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of measures, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV system, live wire fencing and creation of a separate prison intelligence wing, to make jails secure.

Amarinder, who also gave the go-ahead for a legislation to be brought in the ongoing budget session to establish “Punjab Prison Development Board”, approved installation of AI-enabled CCTV system in nine central jails, seven district jails and two special jails while accepting the prison department’s proposal for live wire fencing (220/440 volts) along the outer walls of the jails.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the functioning of the prisons department, the CM directed the department to submit, within four weeks, a comprehensive plan for restructuring the jails. He also asked ADGP (jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha to prepare the plan for restructuring, realignment and launch of new schemes encompassing correctional measures for the reformation of prisoners, an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

To minimise the expenditure involved in presenting undertrials in courts, which comes to ₹40-50 lakh a day, the CM okayed the department’s proposal for installation of video-conferencing system at all jails of the state. To ensure foolproof security through adequate staff, the CM also gave the go-ahead for filling of 305 posts of warders in addition to another 448 posts of warders and 28 posts of matrons lying vacant in the department. He asked the department to submit a proposal to fill these posts expeditiously.

To beef up the security at Central Jail, Ludhiana, construction of a double-barbed wire inner boundary wall and three additional watch towers was approved. The CM also accorded approval for replacement of the outer boundary wall of the Patiala Central Jail, which is in a dilapidated condition. Detailed presentations were made by former DGP, jails, Telangana and director, Telangana, State Police Academy, Vinoy Kumar Singh and IIM Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma on issues relating to modernisation and reforms in the jails.

Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, additional chief secretary, home, Satish Chandra, DGP Dinkar Gupta, principal secretary, jails, R Venkatraman, IG, prisons, RK Arora and DIG, prisons Lakhwinder Singh Jakhar were those present.