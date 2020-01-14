Come Feb, get challaned for talking on phone even if you stop car on roadside in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:48 IST

You are driving on a busy road and receive a phone call. Think twice before parking your car on the side to attend the call, as come February, the Chandigarh traffic police plan to start slapping a challan for this offence too.

As for those found talking on phone while driving, police had issued around 4,700 challans in 2019.

“It has been observed that drivers stop their vehicles to answer calls without paying any attention to traffic behind them. Besides putting others at risk of accident, this also leads to traffic congestion, especially near intersections,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan, adding the drive will focus on three busiest roads of Chandigarh — Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg and Udyog Path — that witnessed highest accident fatalities in 2019.

Initially, there will an awareness drive, and the department aims to start challaning offenders by February 1.

According to the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the first-time offence carries a fine of ₹500 and subsequent offences will cost ₹1,000.

According to the challaning branch officials, a driver will be fined only if the car is stopped on the main road. To prevent the challan, a driver can stop on the slip road or on the service lane running parallel to these roads.

Welcoming the move, road safety activist Harpreet Singh said: “Even checking the phone at a red light distracts the driver. However, before starting to challan the offenders, traffic police should organise awareness drives, and on the lines of Delhi, put up adequate warning signage along these roads.”

Kamal Soi, member, National Road Safety Council, Government of India, said strict enforcement is needed to make the drive effective. “All these roads have CCTV cameras installed at light points. E-challaning should be done to ensure that order is maintained even when cops aren’t present at the spot.”

Other challans

Come February, police will also issue challans for not sticking to the correct lane and for blocking slip roads at intersections. Krishan said,

“Motorists who have to turn right or go straight end up parking their vehicles in the left lane, leading to traffic congestion. Such people will also be fined,” said DSP Kewal Krishan.

The offence will carry the same fine as talking on phone after parking the car on the side.

Earlier, traffic police has taken a ‘free-left’ initiative at various intersections to teach people about stopping their vehicles in the correct lane at intersections.