e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Come Feb, get challaned for talking on phone even if you stop car on roadside in Chandigarh

Come Feb, get challaned for talking on phone even if you stop car on roadside in Chandigarh

Drive will focus on three busiest roads of Chandigarh — Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg and Udyog Path — that witnessed highest accident fatalities in 2019

chandigarh Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:48 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustantimes
         

You are driving on a busy road and receive a phone call. Think twice before parking your car on the side to attend the call, as come February, the Chandigarh traffic police plan to start slapping a challan for this offence too.

As for those found talking on phone while driving, police had issued around 4,700 challans in 2019.

“It has been observed that drivers stop their vehicles to answer calls without paying any attention to traffic behind them. Besides putting others at risk of accident, this also leads to traffic congestion, especially near intersections,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic administration) Kewal Krishan, adding the drive will focus on three busiest roads of Chandigarh — Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg and Udyog Path — that witnessed highest accident fatalities in 2019.

Initially, there will an awareness drive, and the department aims to start challaning offenders by February 1.

According to the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, the first-time offence carries a fine of ₹500 and subsequent offences will cost ₹1,000.

According to the challaning branch officials, a driver will be fined only if the car is stopped on the main road. To prevent the challan, a driver can stop on the slip road or on the service lane running parallel to these roads.

Welcoming the move, road safety activist Harpreet Singh said: “Even checking the phone at a red light distracts the driver. However, before starting to challan the offenders, traffic police should organise awareness drives, and on the lines of Delhi, put up adequate warning signage along these roads.”

Kamal Soi, member, National Road Safety Council, Government of India, said strict enforcement is needed to make the drive effective. “All these roads have CCTV cameras installed at light points. E-challaning should be done to ensure that order is maintained even when cops aren’t present at the spot.”

Other challans

Come February, police will also issue challans for not sticking to the correct lane and for blocking slip roads at intersections. Krishan said,

“Motorists who have to turn right or go straight end up parking their vehicles in the left lane, leading to traffic congestion. Such people will also be fined,” said DSP Kewal Krishan.

The offence will carry the same fine as talking on phone after parking the car on the side.

Earlier, traffic police has taken a ‘free-left’ initiative at various intersections to teach people about stopping their vehicles in the correct lane at intersections.

top news
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe
US sends 21 Saudi military trainees home after army base shooting probe
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
‘What’s happening is sad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Act
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
At 20-party meet, Oppn raises bar for chief ministers who spoke against NRC
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News