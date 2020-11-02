e-paper
Complete all projects to mark Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary: Capt

Complete all projects to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary: Capt

The Punjab chief minister also asked all departments to highlight the 550 projects completed in 65 villages so far.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The CM will visit Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak on November 30 to pay respects in the historic towns associated with the Guru.
The CM will visit Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak on November 30 to pay respects in the historic towns associated with the Guru. (HT FILE)
         

As the year-long celebrations head to a close, Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed all departments to conclude pending works initiated to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He also asked them to highlight the 550 projects completed in 65 villages during this period.

The closing functions will take place over three days at the end of this month, culminating on November 30, when the CM will visit Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak to pay respects in the historic towns associated with the Guru.

Chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the programme, the CM asked various departments to avoid events with large crowds and instead to organise virtual functions amid projections of a second Covid wave in the state.

At a virtual meeting, attended by cabinet ministers Charanjit Singh Channi, Tript Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amarinder also released a coffee table book based on the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations.

