Home / Chandigarh / Computers with Covid data stolen from Panchkula hospital

Computers with Covid data stolen from Panchkula hospital

Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer – Covid-19 and CMO of the hospital, said five computers, two printers, four UPS and four CPU systems were stolen from the IDSP cell in the civil surgeon’s building

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times Chandigarh
Covid sampling being done at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula, where a number of computers with Covid data have gone missing.
Covid sampling being done at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula, where a number of computers with Covid data have gone missing. (HT photo)
         

A number of computers with Covid-19 data were reported stolen on Monday from the Surveillance Programme(IDSP) cell at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

In a complaint registered with the police, Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer – Covid-19 and CMO of the hospital, said five computers, two printers, four UPS and four CPU systems were stolen from the IDSP cell in the civil surgeon’s building.

Insider involvement is expected, hospital officials say.

The theft, believed to have taken place during the two-day Diwali break when the room was locked, was discovered by the Covid-19 team members who reported for work on Monday morning.

The computers had been borrowed from other departments for storing data, Covid-19 surveillance and to update online portals.

An FIR under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 6 police post.

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
