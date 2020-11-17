Computers with Covid data stolen from Panchkula hospital

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:42 IST

A number of computers with Covid-19 data were reported stolen on Monday from the Surveillance Programme(IDSP) cell at Panchkula’s Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

In a complaint registered with the police, Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer – Covid-19 and CMO of the hospital, said five computers, two printers, four UPS and four CPU systems were stolen from the IDSP cell in the civil surgeon’s building.

Insider involvement is expected, hospital officials say.

The theft, believed to have taken place during the two-day Diwali break when the room was locked, was discovered by the Covid-19 team members who reported for work on Monday morning.

The computers had been borrowed from other departments for storing data, Covid-19 surveillance and to update online portals.

An FIR under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 6 police post.