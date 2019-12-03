Congress to launch membership campaign in HP soon: Rathore

chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Tuesday said the party will soon start a membership campaign in the state.

While addressing a press conference at the Rajiv Bhawan here, Rathore said, “We have not undertaken any membership campaign in Himachal in the past seven years. Only interested, hardworking, honest and dedicated people will be accepted in the party unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We will be focusing on quality over quantity.”

He said a rally will also be organised at the Ram Leela Ground in New Delhi to protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP in which All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other prominent leaders will talk about the present situation of the country.

“A meeting will be conducted on December 5 and 6 at the Rajiv Bhawan here regarding the rally. We have been directed to bring at least 1,000 people from Himachal for the rally,” Rathore added.

He said a new working committee will be made soon under his leadership.

Rathore also lashed at the BJP over declining GDP and economic slowdown in the country. “The average GDP during the Congress regime was 8% and if there was even a slight decline in the GDP, BJP leaders used to protest but now when the GDP has reached 4.5%, they are making excuses and do not see it as a threat,” he said.

“Crime against women has increased, cases of rapes have increased and not even children are safe. The country is going through a bad economic phase as many industries including automobile, clothing and real estate have been shut down, people are losing jobs and price of essential commodities are increasing. The state government has failed to control drug menace as they are not able to arrest big drug dealers,” Rathore said.