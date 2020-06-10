e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Coordination panel to expedite road projects in Punjab

Coordination panel to expedite road projects in Punjab

The state chief secretary gave the direction while presiding over a meeting held with NHAI chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu to discuss the status of various NHAI projects in the state

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Tuesday issued orders for constitution of a coordination committee of senior officers for early resolution to expedite the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the state.

The chief secretary gave the direction while presiding over a meeting held with NHAI chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu to discuss the status of various NHAI projects in the state. Referring to the connectivity of new alignment to Amritsar from Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the chief secretary was informed that concerted efforts are being made to award this project by October-November.

Officials said that Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Amritsar would be connected by both Delhi-Katra Expressway and Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. A study was being conducted by NHAI to make the existing 4-lane National Highways interconnecting these cities signal free, they added.

During the meeting, alignments of 12 new upcoming projects in the state, including decongestion of Zirakpur, were also discussed. The NHAI officials also requested the state government to accelerate pre-construction activities such as land acquisition, forest clearance, wildlife clearance, etc. to facilitate early sanction of projects from ministry of road transport and highways. The new projects are Moga-Bajakhana, Bathinda-Mandi Dabwali, Amritsar-Una, Amritsar-Ramdas, Malout-Abohar-Sadhuwali, Kharar-Banur-Tepla, Amritsar Bypass, Bathinda Bypass, Zirakpur Bypass-Ambala-Panchkula, Elevated structure from Chhatt Junction to Singhpura chowk, Phagwara-Hoshiarpur and Malout-Dabwali.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In