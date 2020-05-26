e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Corona effect: PG owners, small entrepreneurs battle for survival

Corona effect: PG owners, small entrepreneurs battle for survival

Scores of small time entrepreneurs, including juice-sellers, eatery owners, stationery shops, and gift shops, who were dependent on students visiting the city from Punjab and the adjoining states, are battling for survival

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 23:07 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ajit Road in Bathinda, which till the end of March remained abuzz with student activities as it is home to over 150 IELTS training centres and over 250 PG accommodations, now bears a deserted look.

Owing to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the coaching institutes have been shut down since more than two months now.

Scores of small time entrepreneurs, including juice-sellers, eatery owners, stationery shops, and gift shops, who were dependent on students visiting the city from Punjab and the adjoining states, are battling for survival.

Many dhabas and PG accommodations have been closed down in the past few weeks. Sources said the coaching sector and allied businesses are yet to hear any word of support from the Bathinda legislator and state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

Arshdeep Singh Sidhu and Lovepreet Singh Thind, who run IELTS coaching institutes, complain of losing peak business season from April to September. “We cannot demand this, but it will be a goodwill gesture from the building owners if they waive off the pending rent. Bathinda is an academic coaching hub and state should have some relief plan for this sector,” said Thind.

Sukhraj Singh, who had ventured into the business of PG accommodations for girl students two years back, has to close down operations earlier this month.

“I had hired a spacious house to facilitate 25-30 girls. All was doing well till Covid-19 and lockdown hit the business. Students left the accommodation overnight in March. And uncertainty looms over the future of PGs. I will not be able to pay rent for the house while no one is coming up to stay there,” he said.

Another entrepreneur Sharda Kapoor, who has taken a flat and two independent houses on rent, is also worried about the business that she had started 15 years back.

“There has been no income in the last two months and the rental amounts are piling up. Soon, I will have to take a final decision,” she said.

Tarun Chugh, 30, who prior to the lockdown used to remain busy through the day at his fresh juice shop on Ajit Road, hardly has any work to do these days. Chugh, who was successfully running operations since 2014, has seen a 90% decline in business. He had to cut his support staff from six persons to one.

“Before lockdown, I made a daily average sale of Rs 30,000 and now it is not even Rs 3,000. Coaching institutes are closed, so I hardly have any customers coming in,” he said.

Navneet Goyal, who owns a stationery shop, says order of closure of coaching institutes has severely hit our business. “IELTS training centres contribute a sizable amount to the local economy. I am facing over 85% loss in business,” he added.

