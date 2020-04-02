Coronavirus: Ahead of Friday prayers, Himachal bans religious congregation

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:43 IST

Ahead of Friday prayers, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday banned the religious congregations across all the 12 districts in the state.

The decision has been taken after South Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where Tablighi Jamaat event was held, has emerged as a hotspot for the spread of Covid-19.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held video conference with the chief ministers of all the states and Union territories, CM Jai Ram Thakur gave necessary directions to the state officials.

Jai Ram directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to impose total ban on of the social and religious gatherings and asked them to motivate the religious leaders not to organise such events and take necessary action against the violators.

“We have asked the authorities to disseminate the recorded messages of religious leaders through various modes to motivate people of their respective communities to avoid religious gatherings and celebrations in their areas,” the CM said.

So far, 190 persons associated with Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined in HP.

While 11 members of the jamaat, who trudged 100 kilometers from Poanta Sahib defying the curfew orders, have been booked.

“During relaxation in the curfew hours, public should strictly adhere to social distancing,” director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi said.

Meanwhile, 17 people from the state who attended Nizamuddin event and are quarantined in Delhi are in good health, the DGP informed.

He further appealed to the people of Muslim community to perform Friday prayers at their home.

Considering the ongoing harvesting of crops, the CM said that farmers should be sensitised regarding the importance of social distancing and should ensure all measures to contain the spread of Covid-19..