e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Coronavirus: Ahead of Friday prayers, Himachal bans religious congregation

Coronavirus: Ahead of Friday prayers, Himachal bans religious congregation

The decision has been taken after South Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where Tablighi Jamaat event was held, has emerged as a hotspot for the spread of Covid-19.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:43 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Jai Ram directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to impose total ban on of the social and religious gatherings and asked them to motivate the religious leaders not to organise such events and take necessary action against the violators.
Jai Ram directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to impose total ban on of the social and religious gatherings and asked them to motivate the religious leaders not to organise such events and take necessary action against the violators.(Deepak Sansta/ht)
         

Ahead of Friday prayers, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday banned the religious congregations across all the 12 districts in the state.

The decision has been taken after South Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, where Tablighi Jamaat event was held, has emerged as a hotspot for the spread of Covid-19.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held video conference with the chief ministers of all the states and Union territories, CM Jai Ram Thakur gave necessary directions to the state officials.

Jai Ram directed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to impose total ban on of the social and religious gatherings and asked them to motivate the religious leaders not to organise such events and take necessary action against the violators.

“We have asked the authorities to disseminate the recorded messages of religious leaders through various modes to motivate people of their respective communities to avoid religious gatherings and celebrations in their areas,” the CM said.

So far, 190 persons associated with Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined in HP.

While 11 members of the jamaat, who trudged 100 kilometers from Poanta Sahib defying the curfew orders, have been booked.

“During relaxation in the curfew hours, public should strictly adhere to social distancing,” director general of police (DGP) Sita Ram Mardi said.

Meanwhile, 17 people from the state who attended Nizamuddin event and are quarantined in Delhi are in good health, the DGP informed.

He further appealed to the people of Muslim community to perform Friday prayers at their home.

Considering the ongoing harvesting of crops, the CM said that farmers should be sensitised regarding the importance of social distancing and should ensure all measures to contain the spread of Covid-19..

tags
top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
Covid-19: Locals pelt stones at healthcare workers in Indore
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news