Coronavirus contagion in Nepal sets alarm bells ringing for Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 17:24 IST

The coronavirus outbreak in Nepal has set alarm bells ringing in Himachal Pradesh, as a number of migrants from the Himalayan country work in the state.

So far, no case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Himachal, nevertheless the state’s health department is on high alert . Hospitals in the state have been asked to set up separate isolation wards to quarantine persons suspected of carrying the virus, which is swiftly assuming pandemic proportions.

Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital senior medical superintendent Janak Raj Pakhrateia said, “We have already set up an isolation ward and a facility to test patients for coronavirus. The treatment for the virus is symptomatic.”

The Union government is particularly concerned about possible spread of the virus, which causes respiratory illness, from Nepal where the contagion has spread. As per reports, two days ago, a 34-year-old student who was pursuing his PhD in Wuhan died of respiratory infection caused due to COVID-19. The Union government is concerned that if the virus spreads in Himalayan regions, it could further spread to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as both states have high populations.

Around 12,000 Nepalese migrants are registered with the police in Himachal, however the actual number of Nepalese migrants in the state could be much higher. Majority of the migrants work in apple orchards and upcoming power projects in Kinnaur and Kullu. Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur have a high Nepalese population. The police department pegs the Nepalese population to be approximately 60,000. Authorities believe the virus could spread from migrants visiting their families in Nepal.

Diseases surveillance officer Sonam Negi said, “A notification from the Union government pertaining to COVID-19 shortlists 12 countries that are at high risk of contracting the virus. The list also includes Nepal. Infected Nepalese people coming to Himachal is definitely a matter of concern for the health department.”

“The first coronavirus death in Nepal was reported on February 10. All Nepalese people coming to Himachal are being screened thoroughly,” Negi said, adding that the people entering India are first screened at the border post maintained by the Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB). Most Nepalese people who come to Himachal are from Piyuthan , Dailiak , Jajajrkot, Salyan and Tarai regions.

The state’s health department is also screening foreigners visiting the state. The health department has screened 30 foreigners so far, which include visitors from Thailand and China. Thirteen foreigners were screened in Kangra, seven in Solan and 10 in Shimla.

“Two foreigners were quarantined but so far they have not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19,” said Negi, adding that all people entering the state from Nepal after February 12 were being screened.

Director health services Ajay Kumar Gupta on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting and instructed all chief medical officers of 12 districts to put their health staff on high alert. “The department is geared to tackle the novel coronavirus that originated from Wuhan in China.”

The nationals of 12 countries – China, Japan, Vietnam , Italy, Iran, Nepal, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand – are at high risk of carrying the virus. As many as 211 persons from Himachal Pradesh have visited coronavirus affected countries, of which 172 travellers have completed 28 days in observation.

The government has issued an advisory asking all people who have travelled to coronavirus-affected countries to contact health advisers on the 104 helpline. The government has also deployed separate ambulances to take those suspected of coronavirus to the hospital.