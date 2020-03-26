e-paper
Coronavirus: Curfew relaxed from 7am to 1pm in Himachal

The CM directed all deputy commissioners to ensure people don’t face difficulty in procuring essential commodities and that social distancing is maintained during the relaxation period.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced curfew relaxation from 7am to 1pm across the state to facilitate the citizens.

During a video conference, the CM directed all deputy commissioners to ensure people don’t face difficulty in procuring essential commodities and that social distancing is maintained during the relaxation period. He said that the relaxation was to let citizens purchase daily need items and not for commuting unnecessarily.

Thakur said that the state government has extended closure of its offices till 31 March, except those notified as essential services. He urged the employees to remain indoors and follow all the social distancing guidelines as prescribed from time to time and not to leave the station as they could be called to duty on short notice any time.

The CM said that fertilizers would also be made available to farmers and horticulturists during the relaxation period. Helpline numbers 104 and 1077 have been activated. He said that only one person from a family should be allowed to make purchases during the relaxation period of curfew.

