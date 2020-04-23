Covid-19: MC to conduct screening of field staff from Monday

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:28 IST

With an aim to ensure safety of the frontline staff that has been working on field during the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has decided to conduct screening of all its staff members from Monday onwards.

The zone-wise screening process will begin from April 27 and the sweepers will be screened first. Currently, there are around 7,000 class-IV employees in the MC including the contractual staff.

MC health officer Jasvir Kaur said that the decision has been taken to ensure safety of the field workers. During this process, thermal screening would be conducted to check fever and the employees would be asked if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the screening is being prepared, she added.

“The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The civic body employees especially the sweepers come in contact with many residents while working in the field. Also, the MC employees have been involved in sanitisation of houses and areas from where Covid-19 positive cases have been reported, therefore it is necessary to screen our field workers,” MC secretary Neeraj Jain said.

There is also fear among the MC employees after assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli, district mandi officer Jasbir Kaur, SHO Basti Jodhewal police station Arshpreet Kaur among others, had tested positive for COVID-19 couple of days ago. It is suspected that ACP Kohli who died after getting infected with the virus, had contracted it while he was deputed at the main vegetable market near Jalandhar bypass.

Earlier in the mid of April, the fire brigade also conducted screening of over 100 staff members and quarantined two fire fighters as a precautionary measure.