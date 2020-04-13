Covid 19: Senior Ludhiana cop among 9 more test positive in Punjab

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:06 IST

Nine more persons, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted in Ludhiana, tested positive for the coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of those infected in the state to 179.

Soon after the reports of ACP (Ludhiana North) Anil Kohli (52) were confirmed as positive, the health department isolated 15 persons, including four of his family members, station house officers (SHOs) of Salem Tabri and Daresi police stations and other cops. Their swab samples were taken and sent for testing.

It comes 5 days after 17 cops and a judicial officer in the city were put in quarantine after an arrested vehicle lifter was found infected with the disease.

Kohli was deployed in the New Sabzi Mandi area to check incidents of overcrowding and it is suspected that he may have come in contact with someone infected with the virus there.

He was admitted to hospital on April 8 with dry cough, fever and breathing problem. “His initial samples were found negative for Covid-19. But his samples were sent for reassessment and he was tested positive in the latest report,” said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Kohli has been kept on ventilator support.

Also, the samples of senior officials, including additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) and other ACPs who came in contact with Kohli will be sent for testing on Tuesday, an official said.

3 of infected Pathankot

man’s family positive

In Pathankot, six more persons tested positive. Now, the total number of those infected in the district has reached 22.

Four of these cases are contacts of a man from Anandpur Rara recently found positive for Covi-19. They are his 24-year-old daughter, a sister-in-law (67), a 52-year-old woman cousin from Bagial village who stayed at their house besides one of his friends aged 59, deputy commissioner GS Khaira said.

Two more persons from Sujanpur, who are contacts of the maidservant of a 75-year-old infected woman who died on April 5, also tested positive on Monday. They are a 78-year-old man and a woman (45) from Shekha Mohalla, the DC added.

The reports of the 14 contacts of a Phangota resident in Dharkalan area who is employed as a driver in Gurugram and was found positive, were awaited.

Two Jalandhar

localities sealed

In Jalandhar district, two men aged 25 and 40, tested positive of coronavirus on Monday. With this, a total of 24 cases, including two deaths, have been reported in the district, the highest in the Doaba region and second in the state after Mohali.

Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said the 25-year-old from the Lal Bazaar area and a close contact of a 34-year-old person who was already found positive. The 40-year-old, who had acute respiratory infection, is from the Raja Garden locality.

The two neither have travel history nor are they close contacts of any positive patient, health officials said.

Civil surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur said the Lal Bazaar and Raja Bagh areas were sealed and the health department has started contact tracing of the patients. Of a total of 24 cases reported in the district, the department is yet to trace the source of infection in at least five.

Congress MLA

found negative

Congress MLA from Jalandhar (North) Avtar Singh Bawa Henry tested negative for the coronavirus. He was a close contact of a 34-years-old patient from Mitha Bazaar area.