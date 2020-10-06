e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee to begin digital issuance of consent certificates in a week

Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee to begin digital issuance of consent certificates in a week

The current practice of manually issuing hard copies of the certificate will be reserved only for cases where the applicant specifically asks for them.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 01:38 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Before an industry is established and begins operations, it requires the consent of the CPCC to discharge any effluent (sewage or trade effluent) into a stream or well or sewer or on land, and/or emit air pollutants into the atmosphere.
Before an industry is established and begins operations, it requires the consent of the CPCC to discharge any effluent (sewage or trade effluent) into a stream or well or sewer or on land, and/or emit air pollutants into the atmosphere.(HT FILE)
         

In a bid to improve ease of doing business in the city and bring in more transparency, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has decided to begin issuing no-objection certificates (consent) digitally.

The applicants will be able to receive consent from the committee through their registered email ids. The current practice of manually issuing hard copies of the certificate will be reserved only for cases where the applicant specifically asks for them.

Before an industry is established and begins operations, it requires the consent of the CPCC to discharge any effluent (sewage or trade effluent) into a stream or well or sewer or on land, and/or emit air pollutants into the atmosphere.

The consent issued by the CPCC under Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, is known as ‘water consent’ and under Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, is known as ‘air consent’.

Confirming the development, Debendra Dalai, member-secretary, CPCC, said, “Even though our internal processes are online, the consent is issued manually. We plan to start the process of issuing it online to all applicants within this week.”

The manual process takes time as the applicant file moves up for approval and then down the hierarchy after approval. “Now, after the competent authority approves, the consent will be immediately sent to the applicant through their registered email. There will be no lag between grant of approval and receipt of consent certificate,” said Dalai.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) was roped in to digitise the process. “While the applicants could apply online earlier, too, they were not getting online issuance of consent. So, three months back we started the work on digitising the last step in the process. This will make the entire process transparent,” added Dalai.

The applicants can also track their files as their application moves through the committee’s approval process.

Welcoming the move, Pankaj Khanna, president, Industries Association of Chandigarh, said, “The online issuance of consent form will save a lot of time, energy, and will go a long way to help the beleaguered industry.”

top news
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
IPL 2020: DC beat RCB by 59 runs, reclaim top spot
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
‘Only way out of pandemic...’: Harsh Vardhan, as India chairs WHO Covid meet
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In