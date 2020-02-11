e-paper
Crackdown on illegal mining in Patiala’s Banur, one man arrested

chandigarh Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police on Monday conducted a raid on illegal mining in Banur and caught two men digging earth near Gajju Khera village.

Police said the accused — Ragubir Singh and Prithvi Raj of Manakpur village near Banur — were allegedly digging earth near the SYL canal and loading it into tractor trollies. While Singh was caught Raj managed to escape. Police impounded a JCB and three tractor trollies laden with mud.

Station house officer inspector Subash Kumar said Singh was wanted in another case of illegal mining. The court has sent him to judicial remand. A case was registered against the duo under Sections of the Mining and Minerals Act and Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

On January 24, police had arrested one person for excavating sand from (SYL) canal near Fathepur Garhi village in the Banur block. In that incident, too, the accused’s companion was able to flee.

