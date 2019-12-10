Cultural evening at the Shri Ram universal

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:25 IST

The Shri Ram Universal School organised its first annual function, Shri Mahotsav, on Monday.

Army officers from Chandimadir Military station were invited as guests.

The function started with the lamp lighting ceremony followed by a prayer presented by the students of classes 2 to 5.

Young narrators took the audience through the journey of the events. Students showcased their communication skills and dramatic talents.

Principal Gurvinder Sohi shared the school annual report and spoke on the importance of experiential and new-age educational approaches.

The achievers in the fields of arts, academics and sports were awarded with trophies and medals.

Students presented dramas and skits to spread awareness about conservation on natural resources. They also performed various dance forms such as hip-hop, classical, semi-classical, folk and jazz.

They sang different songs.