Custodial rape charge: HC seeks reply from Haryana govt over plea by women inmates’ guardian

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 00:03 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought a response from the Haryana government on the plea of a Sonepat woman seeking medical examination of her daughter and niece, who according to her were gangraped by cops in police custody, by a medical board constituted out of the state.

The high court bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul has sought the response by November 16.

As per the plea, the duo was booked on June 30 in connection with the murder of two policemen and lodged in the Karnal central jail. One of the two being a juvenile was transferred to a correction home. The plaintiff also alleged that one Amit, who was also accused in the same case, was eliminated by the police in a fake counter.

The petitioner said that one day her daughter and niece had gone to meet Amit in Karnal when two cops, who were in a drunken state, misbehaved with them. This resulted in a fight between the cops and Amit and the cops got injured. When the girls came to know of the cops’ murder, the duo themselves came forward and went to the police, but they were booked in the murder case instead and eliminated Amit, the plea alleges, further accusing that the duo were raped by 10-12 cops in custody.

It has been alleged that both the women require immediate medical attention and treatment, which is being denied to them by the authorities concerned. Hence, directions need to be issued in this regard. Representations have been moved at different levels but to no avail, the plea alleges.

The Sonepat woman has also sought permission to meet her daughter and niece, which is being denied to her since July. The petitioner said she met the two briefly on July 18, when the survivor’s told her that 10-12 policemen had raped and molested them. The petitioner has not been allowed to meet the duo ever since, she said adding that an FIR was registered in this regard only after the intervention of Haryana Women Commission on July 30.