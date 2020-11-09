Dalai Lama greets Joe Biden, says admirer of the US as anchor of liberty, democracy

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:02 IST

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the next president of the United States of America.

“As you may be aware, I have long been an admirer of the US as the anchor of liberty, democracy, religious freedom and the rule of law. Humanity places great hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the US as leader of the free world,” the Dalai Lama wrote to Biden.

Particularly in these challenging times, he said, I hope you will be able to contribute to shaping a more peaceful world in which people suffering poverty and injustice find relief.

The need to address these issues, as well as climate change, is indeed pressing, the 85-year-old spiritual leader wrote adding: “May I also commend you for your choice of a woman, Kamala Harris, to be your vice-president.”

The spiritual leader said after devolution of his political authority over matters relating to the cause of Tibet to the elected Tibetan leadership in exile, he has been committed to promoting human values, religious harmony and the principles of non-violence and compassion, which he believes are very much needed in today’s world.

“I would like to thank you for your support for the Tibetan people, during your time in Congress and the previous administration, as well as for your statement in September this year,” he wrote.

He said it has been the Tibetan people’s good fortune to have received the friendship and encouragement of the American people and their respective presidents in the endeavour to protect and preserve ancient Buddhist culture — a culture of peace, non-violence and compassion — that has great potential to benefit humanity as a whole.

On their behalf, I take this opportunity to express my gratitude once again, he wrote, wishing Biden every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Sikyong (president of Central Tibetan Administration) Lobsang Sangay also congratulated resident-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 US presidential election.

Sangay said he looked forward to a renewed policy and support on Tibet under the leadership of Joe Biden.