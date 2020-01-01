Decomposed body found hanging at city centre in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Jan 01, 2020

Body of a man was found hanging inside a dilapidated building of City Centre in SBS Nagar here on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the body was decomposed and it appeared that the man had died almost a month ago.

The police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide, but will wait for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

Locals had informed police as after they experienced foul smell coming from the spot.

Dugri SHO inspector Davinder Sharma said residents suspected that somebody was inside the city centre because of the foul smell. “On getting information, we reached the site and found a body hanging from an iron rod,” he added.

The SHO said there was no visible sign of struggle on the body.

“It is suspected that the man had hung himself. However, we will wait for the autopsy report to confirm it,” he added.

No identity proof has been recovered from the spot. The police have kept the body in mortuary of the civil hospital. Other police stations have also been informed to share details of missing persons in a bid to identify the deceased. The police have made announcements in nearby areas for identification of the body.