Delay in setting up Covid facility: UT administrator to visit PGIMER

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:14 IST

Even though a week has passed since the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) was directed to increase the bed capacity for severely ill Covid-19 patients, the institute has not been able to do so, prompting the Chandigarh administration to plan a visit to the hospital.

The directions had been issued during a war room meeting, chaired by the UT administrator, last week. Besides PGIMER, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, had also been asked to earmark 100 beds for city’s patients.

Seeing no outcome, the UT administration on Thursday gave a written communication to the institute for the same. When asked on Friday, the institute, in a written reply told Hindustan Times, said that they are finding the modalities to increase the bed capacity for Covid-19 patients.

“Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research is committed to provide treatment to citizens of the region. In the rough circumstances, we have developed a 200-bed Covid-19 centre, which has the capacity of providing critical care to 40 patients at a time. As directed by the administration, we are finding modalities to increase the bed capacity.” the response stated.

When asked about the delay in setting up the facility, adviser to UT administrator, Manoj Parida said that the administrator on Friday communicated with the director of PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram, on the issue following which he has decided to visit the institute.

“UT administrator, along with the officers of Chandigarh administration will visit PGIMER after Independence Day to confirm that 100 beds have been earmarked for the patients of Chandigarh. The visit will probably be on Wednesday,” Manoj Parida said.

Meanwhile, GMCH-32 will convert a part of Block A of the hospital into a facility for Covid-19 patients.

“Hundred more beds have been earmarked for Covid-19 patients on the 4th and 5th floor of Block A. All the beds have oxygen support while five more ventilators are being installed in the same areas for severely ill patients,” said Dr BS Chavan, director-cum-principal of GMCH-32