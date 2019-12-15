e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Delhi man in Chandigarh on business trip found dead at hotel

He had arrived in Chandigarh with a manager from his company and a driver for some meetings.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The deceased, Deepak Shrivastav, was a supervisor with a cable company.
The deceased, Deepak Shrivastav, was a supervisor with a cable company.(Representative photo)
         

A 41-year-old Delhi man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Sector 7 on Saturday morning.

Police said the deceased, Deepak Shrivastav, was a supervisor with a cable company. He had arrived in Chandigarh with a manager from his company and a driver for some meetings. On Friday night, the trio had dinner and liquor together, and went to sleep in the same hotel room. When they woke up on Saturday, they found Deepak unresponsive.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but was declared brought dead. Police have informed his family. An autopsy will be conducted after their arrival.

So far, police have ruled out foul play, and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station.

BODY FOUND IN MULLANPUR

An unidentified man was found dead near the Mullanpur Bridge in Mohali on Saturday morning. Some passers-by spotted the man and sounded the police. The body bore no injury marks. No identity proof was recovered from the deceased. Police said the deceased appeared to be in the mid-20s.

The body will be kept at the mortuary of Kharar civil hospital for 72 hours for identification, before an autopsy is conducted. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under the CrPC.

top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News