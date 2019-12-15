Delhi man in Chandigarh on business trip found dead at hotel

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 00:41 IST

A 41-year-old Delhi man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Sector 7 on Saturday morning.

Police said the deceased, Deepak Shrivastav, was a supervisor with a cable company. He had arrived in Chandigarh with a manager from his company and a driver for some meetings. On Friday night, the trio had dinner and liquor together, and went to sleep in the same hotel room. When they woke up on Saturday, they found Deepak unresponsive.

He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, but was declared brought dead. Police have informed his family. An autopsy will be conducted after their arrival.

So far, police have ruled out foul play, and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station.

BODY FOUND IN MULLANPUR

An unidentified man was found dead near the Mullanpur Bridge in Mohali on Saturday morning. Some passers-by spotted the man and sounded the police. The body bore no injury marks. No identity proof was recovered from the deceased. Police said the deceased appeared to be in the mid-20s.

The body will be kept at the mortuary of Kharar civil hospital for 72 hours for identification, before an autopsy is conducted. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under the CrPC.