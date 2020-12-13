Despite inching deadline, pet registration garners tepid response in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 23:14 IST

Six months after the Ludhiana municipal corporation made it mandatory for residents to register their pets with the civic body, few residents have followed up on the notification.

Only 474 residents have registered their dogs with the civic body while no cats have been enrolled so far. Of those who have registered their pets, only 190 collected the brass tokens that are to be fastened on the pets’ collars.

The deadline runs out three in weeks, after which defaulting pet owners will have to shell ₹4,000 as fine. The pet registration drive began in June and despite mayor Balkar Sandhu’s encouragement, most pet owners are yet to register their cats and dogs.

Residents must pay ₹400 annually for pet registration or a penalty will be imposed after December 31. Authorities so far do not have a tally of pets in the city. However, a thorough drive will be carried out in January to fine violators.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “It is mandatory to tie a token around the neck of a pet and ferocious dogs must be muzzled while being taken for a walk.”

“In addition to the ₹4,000 penalty, owners of unregistered pets will have to pay ₹100 a day to MC as the civic body will take on the pets’ custody and care till the animal is registered. Should the pet attack anybody, the owner must bear the expenses,” said Dhalla.