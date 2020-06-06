e-paper
Details of 35 schools set up as exam centres in Ludhiana not updated on PSEB portal

Emails sent to these schools bounce back; even telephone numbers not available

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Officials of the district education department are on their toes to gather details of 234 schools set up as examination centres to conduct Classes 12 and 10 (open school) examinations of the Punjab School Education Board. Earlier, the board had postponed the examinations due to the imposition of lockdown.

To collect information, emails were sent to the schools on Thursday asking them to send the data by filling the 16-point pro forma by Friday. But, emails to at least 35 schools bounced back. Even their contact numbers have not been updated by school authorities on the board’s web portal.

The officials confirmed that when they tried to contact schools on the numbers uploaded on the school login, they came to know either the school principal or the head has retired or nobody was replying to the calls.

Due to this, officials are facing problems in gathering the information and this is delaying the process of compiling the data of the examination centres.

On June 2, the board sent a letter to all district education officers across Punjab to send details of examination centres, number of students appearing, availability of rooms, number of teachers on Covid- 19 duty and names of five nearby schools affiliated with the board.

The seven nodal officers deputed to gather information also revealed that many schools are not replying to the emails.

For Class 12, the board has set up 216 centres and 18 for Class 10 (open school) students. The board is collecting data to conduct the pending exams for Classes 10 and 12. The subjects include physical education and sports, home science, mathematics, economics, music (tabla), fundamentals of e-business, political science, physics, business studies, geography and history.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “We are collecting details from the schools and will send the information required by the board on Monday. The nodal officers are gathering details and will submit the compiled data by tomorrow. Many schools set up as examination centres are turned into quarantine centres where labour, patients with mild symptoms are staying.”

