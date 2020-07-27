e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Disabled man, woman found dead in Amritsar village

Disabled man, woman found dead in Amritsar village

Police said the victims had been living together for the last six months; say the couple died by suicide

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
(Representative Image )
         

The bodies of a 24-year-old disabled man and his lover were found hanging from a tree in the outskirts of Jhander village of Ajnala sub-division on Monday.

The victims Jagroop Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, 20, are residents of Jhander village. Police said the victims had been living together for the last six months.Villagers found the bodies around 7am and alerted the police.

Jhander station house officer (SHO) Avtar Singh said preliminary investigation suggests the couple died by suicide. He said, “According to family members, the victims had been in a relationship for the last few years. They had been living separately for the last six months.The woman’s parents said their daughter had not been in contact with them for six months. We have also recorded the victims’ parents’ statement. They have not blamed anyone for their children’s death.”

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). Their post-mortems were conducted at Ajnala civil hospital.

